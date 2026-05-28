Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR

Delhi and its adjoining areas breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday evening as heavy rains and thunderstorms brought an end to the extreme spell of heatwave that had been battering the National Capital Region for the past few days.

Videos on social media showed intense thunderstorms in Gurugram and parts of Delhi. Visuals also showed heavy rains in the Indira Gandhi International Airport area.

The sudden change in weather comes hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, predicting strong winds, moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In its forecast, the IMD said that strong winds were likely to blow at speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.

"Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet.

Palawat further said that the intensity of the thunderstorm is expected to increase tomorrow, with the spell likely to continue till May 30. The weather system may shift towards Gujarat from May 30 to 31.

"The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said.

Flights Impacted, Airlines Issue Advisory

The sudden change in weather has impacted flights to and from the national capital, with the Delhi Airport, SpiceJet and IndiGo issuing advisories for passengers.

"Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," IndiGo said in a statement on X.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

The Delhi Airport authority in a post on X issued a warning that flights may be impacted due to the weather. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays," it said.