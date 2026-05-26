Relief From Heatwave In Sight? What Weather Department Says

Large swathes of northern and central India continue to bake under intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of persisting extreme temperatures even as signs of a dramatic seasonal shift emerge. While the southwest monsoon gathers strength for an early arrival along the Kerala coast, millions in the north and central regions are enduring scorching days with little immediate respite.

According to the IMD's latest assessment, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across large parts of Central and Northwest India for the next 4-5 days and over East and adjoining Peninsular India for the next 3-4 days. Several regions have been placed under red, orange, and yellow alerts, signaling heightened risk of heat-related illnesses. Delhi, for instance, saw maximum temperatures hover between 43 degrees and 45 degrees on Sunday, with similar conditions forecast to grip the national capital, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh at least until May 27.

Rajasthan is expected to face prolonged heatwave conditions until May 30, while states including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana are also in the grip of intense heat this week.

Relief on the Horizon

The good news is that a significant cooldown is approaching. The IMD has forecast a gradual decline in maximum temperatures beginning May 29 in most parts of the country, except pockets of Rajasthan. A western disturbance is set to influence northwestern India from May 28, bringing thunderstorm activity and much-needed relief.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava highlighted the expected impact: temperatures are likely to drop by 6 to 8 degrees over the following three days in the affected plains. "There is a possible slight advancement in the thunderstorm in the next 2-3 days," Srivastava noted, adding that the department is closely monitoring developments.

Satellite imagery already shows a large spiral-shaped cloud mass over the western Himalayas, promising intense rainfall, lightning, and possible hail in higher altitudes, alongside thunderstorms over the plains. Meteorologists describe this as a vivid snapshot of India's transition from peak summer to the monsoon season, with dry, hot air dominating central India while powerful cloud systems build over both the Himalayas and the Arabian Sea.

Monsoon Knocking Early

In stark contrast to the northern heat, southern India is preparing for wetter conditions. The IMD indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach the Kerala coast around May 26 - nearly a week ahead of the usual June 1 date. Vigorous thunderstorm activity and deep convective clouds are already visible over the southeast Arabian Sea, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.

The department has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala between May 28 and June 3 as the monsoon advances. Heavy rains are also expected over Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep in the coming days, while thunderstorm activity with gusty winds is forecast over parts of Maharashtra and other regions.

Stay Vigilant

Authorities urge residents in heatwave-affected areas to take precautions - staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, and looking out for vulnerable populations. In regions expecting thunderstorms from late May into early June, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Delhi-NCR, people should remain alert to risks of lightning, strong winds, and localised heavy downpours.

With only a couple of days left before the western disturbance brings change, the current heatwave marks one of the final intense spells of the season. For much of northern and central India, the turning point arrives after May 28, offering a welcome break from the relentless sun.