Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In Guwahati, Waterlogging In Many Areas

Heavy rainfall since Monday night has caused massive waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati, disrupting normal life and affecting vehicular movement across the city.

Several low-lying areas of Guwahati were submerged following continuous heavy rain. The situation once again highlighted the city's recurring waterlogging problem whenever there is intense rainfall.

In Guwahati's Barowari area, a tree fell during the rain, damaging a car and a scooter. The fallen tree also created traffic problems in the area, affecting the movement of vehicles.

Massive waterlogging was also witnessed in the Guwahati Club area, where vehicles faced difficulties passing through the waterlogged roads. Commuters and pedestrians were seen struggling to move through the affected areas.

The heavy rain and waterlogging have disrupted the normal lives of residents, with traffic movement affected at several locations across the city.

Residents have once again raised concerns over the recurring waterlogging problem in Guwahati and called for effective measures to improve the city's drainage system.