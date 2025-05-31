Heavy Rain Causes Floods In Parts Of Assam, 5 Killed In Landslides

Five persons have been killed in landslides in Assam in the last 24 hours as incessant rain has led to floods in six districts, affecting over 10,000 people, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all five deaths have been reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had on Friday said that three women were killed in a landslide in Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

He had said that several agencies were working to provide relief and rescue to affected people as massive waterlogging was reported from most localities in the city on Friday.

The ASDMA bulletin said floods in urban areas have been reported in five revenue circles of three districts – Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Cachar.

A total of 10,150 people have been affected, with two camps and one relief distribution centre being opened.

Floods in urban areas have also been reported in eight revenue circles of three districts, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Golaghat, the bulletin said.

Nearly 2,000 people have been affected, though no camps or relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit urban areas till now. One ‘ring bandh' (a type of dyke) has been breached under the North Lakhimpur revenue circle.

NDRF and SDRF personnel have been evacuating people in different affected parts, the bulletin added.

As per the Regional Meteorological Department data on Friday, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang and Udalguri are on 'red alert' for Saturday.

A 'red alert' was sounded for as many as 18 districts on Friday, with the state facing an 'abnormal situation' due to incessant downpours caused by massive cloud cover over several parts of the northeast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

'Red alert' implies 'warning/take action', and the districts with such a warning may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, and squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, aggravating the situation in Assam, especially in Guwahati, which has been hit by massive waterlogging, he said.

Special casual leave has been announced for government employees of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts on Saturday, who have to commute some distance to reach their offices.

Educational institutions have also been closed in the two districts on Saturday.

Flight services at Guwahati airport were affected on Friday due to heavy rain and gusty winds, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)