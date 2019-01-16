Health Minister JP Nadda Takes Delhi Metro Ride

During the journey, minister JP Nadda interacted with the commuters, officials said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with commuters Tuesday, officials said.

The minister took a ride in a train on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda Centre Centre, and is one of the busiest corridors of the network.

"He boarded a train from Udyog Bhawan around 11.00 am and deboarded at Haiderpuri Badli Mor," a senior DMRC official said.

Udyog Bhawan metro is located near Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of the health ministry.

"On the return journey, he boarded a train from Haiderpuri Badli Mor and alighted at Udyog Bhawan station around 2:24 PM," the official said.

During the journey, the minister interacted with the commuters, officials said.