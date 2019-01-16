Health Minister JP Nadda Takes Delhi Metro Ride

Health Minister JP Nadda took a ride in a train on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda Centre Centre, and is one of the busiest corridors of the network.

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2019 02:33 IST
During the journey, minister JP Nadda interacted with the commuters, officials said.


New Delhi: 

Union Health Minister JP Nadda travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with commuters Tuesday, officials said.

The minister took a ride in a train on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda Centre Centre, and is one of the busiest corridors of the network.

"He boarded a train from Udyog Bhawan around 11.00 am and deboarded at Haiderpuri Badli Mor," a senior DMRC official said.

Udyog Bhawan metro is located near Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of the health ministry.

"On the return journey, he boarded a train from Haiderpuri Badli Mor and alighted at Udyog Bhawan station around 2:24 PM," the official said.

During the journey, the minister interacted with the commuters, officials said.

