"He Is Afraid Of Us": Gaurav Gogoi's Swipe At Himanta Sarma

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the report probing alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi would be made public on February 8, the Congress MP accused the chief minister of acting out of fear.

The Special Investigation Team's report was earlier promised on September 10 last year, but was never released.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of us after we launched the campaign 'Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?' In retaliation, he has now said the SIT report will be made public on February 8. Is this the same SIT report that was supposed to come out on September 10, or is it a different one?" Gogoi asked.

Gogoi, the Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat constituency and the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, underscored that he is "not a coward".

In recent weeks, Sarma repeatedly raised allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam.

"He does not know me. I am not a coward like him. When allegations surfaced against him, he changed parties. I stand by my ideology, which I learned from my father, Tarun Gogoi. Maybe he has forgotten about the September 10 SIT report, but today he is clearly afraid after we launched this campaign," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader said the people of Assam will oust the BJP this time.

"This time, the people of Assam will catch them like chor-police, identify the thieves, and show them the door by placing their faith in the Congress," he added.

The BJP has maintained that the probe is necessary in the interest of national security and public accountability.

Gaurav Gogoi has strongly denied all allegations, terming them politically motivated and aimed at deflecting attention from governance issues. The Congress has accused the BJP of misusing state machinery to target opposition leaders and create a narrative ahead of crucial political battles.