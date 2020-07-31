BJP Leader Claims HD Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar Indulging In 'Adjustment Politics'

Both HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar dismissed his claims (File)

Newly nominated MLC and BJP leader CP Yogeshwar on Thursday claimed top leaders of JD(S) and Congress were indirectly supporting the state government and were indulging in "adjustment politics".

The actor-turned-politician alleged while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was trying to "adjust" with the government for his political survival, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar wanted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the BJP government to continue.

Both Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr Shivakumar dismissed his claims.

Referring to Mr Kumaraswamy's outbursts against Congress, Mr Yogeshwar told reporters: "If we take into consideration this, he is completely supporting our government."

He said Mr Shivakumar "talks about Congress in the morning, but during the night comes to the Chief Minister to seek his cooperation and blessings... he too internally wants this Chief Minister and BJP government to continue."

"I appeal to JD(S) leaders and workers, when Mr Kumaraswamy is supporting us (BJP), you people think about it and come to BJP... Join hands with our party and support the government, let's all work together....," he added.

Mr Yogeshwar faced defeat in Chennapattana constituency against Mr Kumaraswamy in 2018 assembly polls as BJP candidate.

He was once considered Mr Shivakumars protege and had now turned foe.

Hitting back, Mr Shivakumar claimed Mr Yogeshwar had come to him about 15 days ago with a request to join Congress and asked whether he had gone "mad" now.

Mr Kumaraswamy in his reaction to Mr Yogeshwar's comments said that he has never indulged in adjustment politics.

He said, "I had spoken about support to the government at the time of floods and corona in the interest of the people without indulging in politics. Making inferior comments interpreting it however one wants was not good for anyone.

