The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to revive its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab has triggered a political debate in BJP-ruled Haryana, where Opposition party INLD's chief Abhay Singh Chautala took a dig at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, asking if he was even consulted since he's been frequently canvassing in the poll-bound neighbouring state.

"Till yesterday, he was claiming that the BJP would contest all 117 seats independently in Punjab. Now that the alliance has been formed, did anyone ask Saini about it?" Chautala remarked rhetorically.

He said Saini had been trying to project an image that the BJP's entire Punjab election campaign was resting on his shoulders, but the alliance announcement had exposed his "limited importance".

"I have been saying that Haryana has a dummy chief minister. He was claiming that the BJP would fight independently in Punjab, but nobody took his advice. This shows whether he is being told to go to Punjab or to stay in Haryana," Chautala said.

The INLD leader's attack comes at a time when the SAD-BJP reunion, six years after the SAD walked out of the BJP-led NDA over the farm laws later repealed, has begun reshaping political equations in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections due by February.