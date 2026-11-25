Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's 2014 remark against those joining the BJP has come back to haunt him, with the Congress targeting him over its tie-up with the BJP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab.

The controversy erupted after Punjab Congress's former chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring shared an old video of Sukhbir Badal on X, in which the Akali leader had said that any Sikh joining the BJP should have his DNA tested.

The video has now resurfaced, providing fresh ammunition to the Congress, which is now questioning Badal's ideological consistency after his party's decision to join hands with the BJP.

READ | Inside The BJP-Akali Dal Reunion: How 6 Years Of Bitter Split Ended

In the 2024 clip shared by the Congress, Badal is heard saying that the DNA of any "Khalsa" who joins the BJP should be examined. He had then also accused the national parties of being interested only in securing power in Punjab and winning parliamentary seats rather than working for the state's interests.

The Congress is now wondering whether the same standards apply to him and his party after the renewed understanding with the BJP. The party's MLA Pargat Singh has demanded a DNA test of Sukhbir Badal, turning the Akali leader's earlier rhetoric against him.

Congress MP Amar Singh too invoked Badal's 2024 remark while attacking the alliance. Questioning the Akali's decision to reunite with the BJP, Singh questioned how the Akali leadership could justify an alliance with the same party against which it had taken such a hardline position.

READ | What Worries Opposition About Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP Alliance In Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also joined the offensive. In a swipe at Badal, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that if he had demanded DNA tests of those joining the BJP, he should now get his own DNA tested along with that of every member of his party.

Calling the Akali Dal-BJP alliance unprincipled, Cheema accused both parties of being power-hungry and incapable of fighting for Punjab's interests. He also brought up the contentious farm laws, alleging that more than 750 farmers from Punjab lost their lives because of the three laws introduced by the BJP government (which were later withdrawn).

Cheema said farmers, labourers, traders and government employees would teach the two parties a lesson in the coming elections.