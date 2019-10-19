Haryana Election 2019: How To Check Name In Voter List, A Step-By-Step Guide

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Haryana elections will take place in single phase on October 21.

Haryana Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The Haryana Election result will be announced three days later on October 24, Thursday. The main contesting parties in the state are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal or INLD. A total number of 1,169 candidates are contesting the Haryana elections this year on 90 constituencies (seats). This year, number of polling stations for Haryana Assembly Election are 19,578. Haryana has 1.8 crore voters. Of these, 98 lakh are men and 85 lakh are women voters and 252 are voters from the third gender.

A voter list is a detailed record of every person who is registered and eligible to vote. The voter list includes information used to identify voters and assign them to a specific electoral district and polling station.

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Step-by-step guide on how to check name in voter list

1. Go to Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana website

https://ceoharyana.gov.in/

2. Click on "Check Your Name In Voter List" here.

3. You can search your name in Haryana Assembly Elections website in two ways

1. By Details

2. By Voter ID

4. To check your name in the list "By Details", click on the check box against it.

And fill in the following details:

District name

Assembly constituency name

Name

Relation name

Age

Gender

Then click on "Search"

Haryana Elections 2019: To check your name By voter ID, click against it.

Fill in voter card number details

And click on "Search"

Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government came to power in the state after winning 47 seats in 2014 Assembly elections in 2014. The Congress was restricted to just 15 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) took 19.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections are also on the same day in 288 constituencies.

