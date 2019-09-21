Haryana Election 2019: Know Full Schedule, Voting And Result Date

Haryana election result date is October 24.

Haryana assembly election dates were announced today by the Election Commission. Haryana election will take place in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The result for Haryana election will be declared three days later on October 24. The Haryana assembly election term ends on November 2. The state has 90 seats; of these 17 are reserved for Schedule Caste and none for Schedule Tribes. Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government came to power in the state after winning 47 seats in 2014 Assembly elections. The Congress was restricted to just 15 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) took 19. There are 1.82 crore voters in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Date, Schedule, All Election-related FAQs

Last date of nomination in Haryana election are October 4

Scrutiny of nomination will take place on October 5

The candidates can withdraw candidatures by October 7

The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam. The Congress is working on re-grouping and planning a strategy for a comeback after losing the last state election.

The BJP swept the national election this year amid Congress infighting. The regional Indian National Lok Dal is having trouble due to a family feud.

Elections in Maharashtra will also take place on the same date - October 21 and result on October 24.

