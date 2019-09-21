Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates Announced. All You Need To Know

The Election Commission today announced the dates for Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Both the states will vote in single phase on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. Chief Elections Commissioner Sunil Arora said the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9 and the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2. After the announcement of the election dates, the model code of conduct has been put in place in both states.
Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Schedule- 90 Seats (Term Ends November 2)
Haryana elections will take place in single phase.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 27
Last Date of Nomination - October 4
Date for Scrutiny of Nomination - October 5
Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 7
Date of Haryana Election - October 21
Date of Counting, Haryana poll result date - October 24
Number of voters in Haryana: 1.82 crore
Number of polling stations in Haryana: 16, 244
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Schedule - 288 Seats (Term Ends November 9)
Maharashtra elections will take place in single phase.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 27
Last Date of Nominations - October 4
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations - October 5
Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 7
Date of Election - October 21
Date of Counting, Maharashtra poll result date - October 24
Number of voters in Maharashtra: 8.9 crore
Number of polling stations in Maharashtra: 90, 403
Simultaneously, the by-election will be held in 63 assembly seats in 18 states and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar on October 21 and the by-poll result will be declared on October 24.
By-elections schedule 2019
Bypolls will take place in the following states
Arunachal Pradesh - 1 seat
Assam - 4 seats
Bihar - 5 seats
Chhattisgarh - 1 seat
Gujarat - 4 seats
Andhra Pradesh - 2 seats
Karnataka - 15 seats
Kerala - 5 seats
Meghalaya - 1 seat
Madhya Pradesh - 1 seat
Odisha - 1 seat
Puducherry - 1 seat
Punjab - 4 seats
Rajasthan - 2 seats
Sikkim - 3 seats
Tamil Nadu - 2 seats
Telangana - 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh - 11 seats
The schedule for bypolls is as follows:
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 23
Last Date of Nominations - September 30
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations - October 1
Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 3
Date of Election - October 21
Date of Counting, By-poll result date - October 24
