Maharashtra, Haryana Election Dates Announced. All You Need To Know

Election Commission has announced dates for Haryana and Maharashtra election 2019.

The Election Commission today announced the dates for Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Both the states will vote in single phase on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. Chief Elections Commissioner Sunil Arora said the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9 and the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2. After the announcement of the election dates, the model code of conduct has been put in place in both states.

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Schedule- 90 Seats (Term Ends November 2)

Haryana elections will take place in single phase.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 27

Last Date of Nomination - October 4

Date for Scrutiny of Nomination - October 5

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 7

Date of Haryana Election - October 21

Date of Counting, Haryana poll result date - October 24

Number of voters in Haryana: 1.82 crore

Number of polling stations in Haryana: 16, 244

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Schedule - 288 Seats (Term Ends November 9)

Maharashtra elections will take place in single phase.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 27

Last Date of Nominations - October 4

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations - October 5

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 7

Date of Election - October 21

Date of Counting, Maharashtra poll result date - October 24

Number of voters in Maharashtra: 8.9 crore

Number of polling stations in Maharashtra: 90, 403

Simultaneously, the by-election will be held in 63 assembly seats in 18 states and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar on October 21 and the by-poll result will be declared on October 24.

By-elections schedule 2019

Bypolls will take place in the following states

Arunachal Pradesh - 1 seat

Assam - 4 seats

Bihar - 5 seats

Chhattisgarh - 1 seat

Gujarat - 4 seats

Andhra Pradesh - 2 seats

Karnataka - 15 seats

Kerala - 5 seats

Meghalaya - 1 seat

Madhya Pradesh - 1 seat

Odisha - 1 seat

Puducherry - 1 seat

Punjab - 4 seats

Rajasthan - 2 seats

Sikkim - 3 seats

Tamil Nadu - 2 seats

Telangana - 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh - 11 seats

The schedule for bypolls is as follows:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - September 23

Last Date of Nominations - September 30

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations - October 1

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - October 3

Date of Election - October 21

Date of Counting, By-poll result date - October 24

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.