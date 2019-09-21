Live Updates: Haryana, Maharashtra Elections To Be Held On October 21, Results On October 24

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

All India | | Updated: September 21, 2019 12:29 IST
Dates for polls in Maharashtra and Haryana will be announced at noon.

New Delhi: 

The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 21, Chief Elections Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The results of the elections will be announced on October 24, the top poll body officer said.

Polling in Maharashtra and Haryana could be held before the Diwali festival on October 27, sources had said. While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

The moment the dates are announced, the model code of conduct will be in place in these states.

The ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena have already jump-started their campaign in Maharashtra, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking out a Maha Jan Aadesh Yatra last month to reach out to voters in the state. The outreach programme was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Here are the updates on Election Commission announcement for polling dates in Maharashtra, Haryana:


Sep 21, 2019
12:24 (IST)
The biggest social media entities have come up with a Voluntary Code of Ethics, and have submitted it to the Election Commission: CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 21, 2019
12:22 (IST)
Schedule for 64 by elections across the country also to be announced today along with Maharastra and Haryana assembly elections, says CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 21, 2019
12:21 (IST)
"Candidates will be allowed to spend Rs 28 lakh on poll expenses," CEC Sunil Arora says
Sep 21, 2019
12:19 (IST)
"Election campaigns have an environment cost, we have asked political parties not to use plastic. We will reissue our appeal," says CEC Sunil Arora.
Sep 21, 2019
12:17 (IST)
Sep 21, 2019
12:11 (IST)
1.82 crore registered voters in Haryana, Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters: CEC Sunil Arora


  • The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on November 2 and November 9.
  • Officials have visited both Maharashtra and Haryana to conduct on-ground surveys.
  • Since it's been less than six months since the 17th Lok Sabha polls, both states were found to be prepared.
  • Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters.
  • The Election Commission has visited both Maharashtra and Haryana to facilitate voting for people with disabilities.
Sep 21, 2019
12:07 (IST)
Election Commission is privileged to play role in democracy, says CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 21, 2019
12:06 (IST)
Sep 21, 2019
12:01 (IST)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is briefing the press on the dates for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
