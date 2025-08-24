200 Booked In Kolhapur Violence Case, 31 Accused Identified

Police have registered a case against more than 200 people and identified 31 of them so far who were allegedly involved in violence and arson in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city two days back that left ten individuals injured, an officer said on Sunday.

At least half a dozen vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Siddharth Nagar area on Friday night, who hurled stones at each other, prompting police to lathi-charge them.

Police said a football club of Bharat Tarun Mandal had organised a foundation day event on Friday night, and its members put up banners and loudspeakers.

Some residents of Siddharth Nagar objected to the banners, claiming they are affecting traffic in the area, and approached the police, leading to the confiscation of loudspeakers and removal of the banners.

"Later in the evening, two groups started hurling stones at each other. Some vehicles were damaged and set on fire, leaving ten people injured. Police had to intervene and resort to the lathi charge," said a Kolhapur Police officer.

He said police registered a case against more than 200 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

"We have identified 31 people so far and have named them in the FIR. We will soon arrest them," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Kumar Bacchu said that the situation is under control and peaceful after police reached out to members of both groups.

