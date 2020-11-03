'Hope You Haven't Forgotten Your Promises': Tejashwi Yadav's Letter To PM

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Tejashwi Yadav compiled a list of his grievances against the Centre.

Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting the state amid elections, listing out multiple grievances and unfulfilled promises the latter had made even up to five years ago.

Photos of the two-page letter dated November 1 and written in Hindi were posted by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader today on Twitter, welcoming PM Modi to Bihar.

"I hope you haven't forgotten the promises you have made to the people of Bihar over the past six years," Mr Yadav tweeted while posting the photos of the letter.

On top of his list of grievances were the special status for Bihar and the Rs 1.25 lakh crore economic package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised in the run up to the 2015 elections that was eventually won by the RJD's alliance with Janata Dal (United), only for the JDU to later join hands with Mr Modi's BJP to form a government.

"For how long will laws be used as an excuse to deny Bihar the special status? Can't these laws be amended for a state that gave you 39 out of its 40 MPs? After all you have amended even the constitution over other issue," Tejashwi wrote.

His other complaints included the denial of "central" status to Patna university and the alleged "stepmotherly" treatment to a state that is at the bottom of the pile according to all indices of the NITI Ayog, of which the Prime Minister is the head.

He then brought up the issue migrant labourers of Bihar in other states who had to face the brunt of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"When you could operate flights for NRIs, why were Bihar's workers in various states ignored even as they walked thousands of miles back home?" Mr Yadav asked.

The RJD leader then brought up the BJP's campaign promise offering anti-COVID-19 vaccines free in Bihar if the NDA was elected back to power. "Ultimately we have fallen to such a level that a human life is dependent on which party the person votes for," he wrote.