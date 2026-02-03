Harassed And Stalked, Woman Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

A young woman has allegedly ended her life in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh after months of harassment, threats, and mental torture by a local man. The incident occurred under the Naigarhi police station area, sending shockwaves through the entire region.

According to the police and family members, the woman, a resident of Ward No. 13, was repeatedly harassed by one Javed Ansari alias Shalu Ansari, son of Katahoor Ansari.

What began as an acquaintance had soon turned into a nightmare. The accused allegedly followed her whenever she stepped out of the house, harassed her at coaching classes, and threatened to defame her by making videos on his mobile phone. Friends and sisters of the woman later said the say the constant fear, humiliation, and pressure became unbearable for her.

When the family started arranging her wedding, tragedy struck. On the morning of January 10, the woman's father informed the Naigarhi police station that his daughter has died by suicide.

She was taken to the Naigarhi Community Health Center, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused went into hiding after the woman's death. But the police held extensive raids and finally arrested him. The man has been produced before the court and sent to jail.

Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni said a case was initially registered after the incident, and during investigation it was revealed that the woman was driven to suicide due to sustained harassment and threats.

"The offence of abetment to suicide has been established. A case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal action is underway," the SP said, clarifying that there is no indication of any other angle in the case.