Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Cards, Quotes And WhatsApp Status To Share

2020 Karwa Chauth: Wishing Happy Karwa Chauth to all women fasting today

Today is Karwa Chauth, a day of celebrating love. One of the most special days for married Hindu women, Karwa Chauth is a very auspicious occasion when women keep fast, do special puja and read verses or vrat katha praying for a long life and well-being of their husbands. Women break their fast only after offering prayers to the moon in the evening. Mehndi, new jewellery, colourful bangles and wearing traditional lehengas and sarees are a big part of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi and the festivities are more common in the states of north India. In recent times, both husbands and wives fast on Karwa Chauth and celebrate the day together for a happy life.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Here Are Wishes, Messages, Wallpapers, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Whatsapp Status that you can use and share with your wife

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: It is a day of celebrating love!

"May this day strengthen the bond between both of you two. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

"Pray that the almighty blesses you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Women offer prayers to the moon before breaking their fast on Karwa Chauth

"Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth! May you life shine like the moon today and every day of the year."

"Let the moonlight flood your life with happiness, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Today the moonrise time is 8.52 PM

"Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and happier is the one who finds that friend in his wife. Happy Karwa Chauth!"

"On Karwa Chauth I promise to share your dreams! Wish you a Happy Karwa Chauth!"​

Have a blessed and Happy karwa Chauth!