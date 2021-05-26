Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Beautiful Buddha Purnima Wishes, See Here

Buddha Purnima Image: Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar lead Buddha Jayanti greetings on Twitter

Buddha Purnima wishes and timeless quotes of Gautama Buddha flooded Twitter on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Smriti Irani, Shashi Tharoor, Kiren Rijiju, Rahul Gandhi and others led netizens in greeting people on social media. A few of them also posted videos with messages on Twitter. Buddha Purnima is also celebrated as Vesak Day or the day of Enlightenment of the Buddha. This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. Gautama Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gotama or Buddha Shakyamuni, is the founder of Buddhism, a world religion followed by millions of people across the world. The teachings of the Buddha, and his messages of compassion, wisdom, peace and goodwill have moved and attracted people across generations. The United Nations observes Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon in May on Buddha Purnima. Vesak is the most sacred day for Buddhists. It was on this day that the Buddha was born and also the day when the Buddha attained enlightenment. It was on the Day of Vesak that the Buddha, in his 80th year, had died. "On this Day of Vesak, let's resolve to build lives of peace and dignity for all on a healthy planet,'' UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said.

Here are a few beautiful Buddha Purnima wishes and images posted by politicians, leaders, celebrities and others:

T 3915 - Buddha Poornima greetings .. Vesak .. बुद्धा जयंती की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GaDK4jeiMg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2021

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. pic.twitter.com/sYmxBReaLJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 26, 2021

समस्त देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



सत्य और अहिंसा को समर्पित भगवान बुद्ध का जीवन एवं उनकी शिक्षा सदैव हमको प्रेरित करती रहे। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 26, 2021

"If you truly love yourself you will never hurt another"- Lord Buddha



Happy Buddha Purnima the thrice blessed day of Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Parinirvana.#BuddhaPurnima2021#Buddha#BuddhaJayanti#BudhaPurnimapic.twitter.com/gKnZKpH9k2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 26, 2021

On this Full Moon day, Gautama the Buddha got enlightened, an event that created a big wave of spirituality all around. Let this be an inspiration for you to intensify your spiritual practices. #SadhguruQuotes#BuddhaPurnimapic.twitter.com/uZGC8sK4gD — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 26, 2021

‘‘बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि!''

Happiness , peace, good health to all, people across the world on the auspicious occasion of #HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏🙏

#BuddhaJayanti2021pic.twitter.com/65ZXuvuIvK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 26, 2021

This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Gautama Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, in 623 B.C. at Lumbini in Nepal. Many people observe Buddha Purnima by doing special puja and taking a holy dip in the Ganga. Few local people were see at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today. Happy Buddha Purnima!