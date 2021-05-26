Buddha Purnima 2021: Know About Chandra Grahan & Vaishakhi Purnima Today

Today is Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima. The Purnima Tithi is believed to be very important for Hindus across the world. Buddha Purnimais very significant this year as it coincides with the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. This Chandra Grahan is a purna grahan or total eclipse but most people in India will not be able to see it. The Moon will be below the horizon and only in the eastern part of the country, the Chandra Grahan will be visible for a short while.
Many people in North India believe that Gautama Buddha, born on Buddha Purnima, is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. But is the southern states and also Buddhists don't believe this. Many Buddhists across the world celebrate Buddha Jayanti as Vesak Day or the day of enlightenment of Gautama Buddha.
When should the Buddha Purnima Puja be done?
The Purnima tithi started at 8:29 PM on May 25 and will ends at 4:43 PM today.
What is the significance of Vaishaka Purnima?
On Buddha Purnima, Hindu devotees prefer to take a holy dip in the Ganga but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of locals were seen at the ghats in Prayagraj. It's best to stay home and follow the rituals of Vaishakh Purnima. Devotees of Lord Vishnu, believe that worshipping the god and engaging in dan or charity brings abundance, peace and prosperity in their lives.
Devotees offer prayers to their household deity or Lord Vishnu on Vaishakha Purnima. Here's how you can do the puja at home:
- Keep a vessel filled with ghee in front of a photo or an idol of Lord Vishnu.
- Sesame seeds and sugar are put on a plate and placed at the alter.
- Many devotees light a lamp with sesame oil or ghee.
- A Bodhi vriksha (peepal tree) is also worshiped and watered on this day.
- Devotees of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi also observe fast on Vaishakha Purnima.
- Worshipping Lord Vishnu on Chandra Grahan is believed to be very auspicious and has special significance.
- Bhog for Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi includes satvik items and tulsi leaves on the thali or plate is a must.
- After moonrise, people offer arghya to Chandra Deva for happiness and prosperity.
- The Vishakha Purnima puja is concluded with aarti and archana.