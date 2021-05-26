Buddha Purnima 2021: Know About Chandra Grahan & Vaishakhi Purnima Today

Buddha Purnima 2021 Image: A devotees in Prayagraj offers prayers on the banks of the Ganga

Today is Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima. The Purnima Tithi is believed to be very important for Hindus across the world. Buddha Purnimais very significant this year as it coincides with the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. This Chandra Grahan is a purna grahan or total eclipse but most people in India will not be able to see it. The Moon will be below the horizon and only in the eastern part of the country, the Chandra Grahan will be visible for a short while.

Many people in North India believe that Gautama Buddha, born on Buddha Purnima, is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. But is the southern states and also Buddhists don't believe this. Many Buddhists across the world celebrate Buddha Jayanti as Vesak Day or the day of enlightenment of Gautama Buddha.

When should the Buddha Purnima Puja be done?

The Purnima tithi started at 8:29 PM on May 25 and will ends at 4:43 PM today.

What is the significance of Vaishaka Purnima?

On Buddha Purnima, Hindu devotees prefer to take a holy dip in the Ganga but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of locals were seen at the ghats in Prayagraj. It's best to stay home and follow the rituals of Vaishakh Purnima. Devotees of Lord Vishnu, believe that worshipping the god and engaging in dan or charity brings abundance, peace and prosperity in their lives.

Devotees offer prayers to their household deity or Lord Vishnu on Vaishakha Purnima. Here's how you can do the puja at home: