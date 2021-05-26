Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images Of Gautama Buddha

Buddha Purnima 2021 Image: Today is Buddha Purnima - a day to share quotes of Gautama Buddha

Today is Buddha Purnima. An extremely auspicious and happy day, Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day and Vaishaka. It is believed that Gautama Buddha was born on this day. The Buddha Purnima tithi or time began at 20:29 PM on May 25 and will end at 4:43 PM today. This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Gautama Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, in 623 B.C. at Lumbini in Nepal. Many people observe Buddha Purnima by doing special puja and taking a holy dip in the Ganga. Few local people were see at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes you can share

May Lord Buddha bless us with peace, prosperity and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima wishes and greetings to you and your family.

Let us live by the teachings of Lord Buddha to make the world a better place. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead us in the path of freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima

Happy Buddha Purnima 2021: Quotes of Gautama Buddha

Pain is certain, suffering is optional: Gautama Buddha

Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth: Gautama Buddha

There is no path to happiness, happiness is the path: Gautama Buddha

You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger: Gautama Buddha

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without: Gautama Buddha

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly: Gautama Buddha

An insincere and evil friend is more to be feared than a wild beast; a wild beast may wound your body, but an evil friend will wound your mind: Gautama Buddha

If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change: Gautama Buddha

Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded: Gautama Buddha

Wish all a Happy Buddha Jayanti!