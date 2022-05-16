Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Wishes And WhatsApp Messages To Mark The Day

Buddha Purnima is observed to commemorate the birth of Gautama Buddha. The day is marked in the Vaishakha month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the Buddha Purnima falls on May 16. Gautama Buddha, according to the Buddist traditions, was born in 623 B.C. at Lumbini, the Terai region of Nepal.

Buddha Purnima: Puja Timinigs (Source: drikpanchang.com)

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:45 PM on May 15

The Purnima Tithi ends at 09:43 AM on May 16

Buddha Purnima: Significance

It is believed that on this day Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment. The day is also observed as Vesak Purnima, Vaishaka Purnima and Buddha Jayanti. It was Gautama Buddha's teaching that led to the foundation of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Family And Relatives

-- Lord Buddha taught us to not worry ourselves with incidents of the past nor with what may lie in the future but live fully in the present

-- On Buddha Purnima, I wish that you live your remaining years with peace, love and tranquillity. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family

-- Focus on meaning, reality, and teaching. Not on words, dreams and people. Happy Buddha Purnima Jayanti 2022

-- On this auspicious occasion, may your life be filled with happiness and contentment. Happy Buddha Purnima

-- Before you love someone or something, learn to love yourself wholly. Wishing you a great Buddha Jayanti 2022

--Fix your heart for doing something good each day, and you will find yourself at peace. Happy Buddha Purnima

--You can only be the result of your thoughts, so be careful of what you think of yourself.