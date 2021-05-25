Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

Buddha Purnima 2021: Image of Lord Buddha from 3rd Century B.C.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated commemorating the birth of Lord Buddha. Buddha Purnima is on May 26. According to Buddhist traditions, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautama Buddha, was born in 623 B.C. at Lumbini in the Terai region of Nepal. Lumbini is now a popular place of pilgrimage and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The exact date of Lord Buddha's birth is not known. We celebrate Buddha Purnima based on the Hindu lunar calendar. In parts of South and Southeast Asia, Lord Buddha's birth is celebrated as part of Vesak, a festival that also marks the day of Buddha's enlightenment.

Buddha Purnima 2021 date and purnima tithi

Buddha Purnima is on Wednesday, May 26

Purnima tithi begins at 20:29 PM on May 25 and ends at 4:43 PM on May 26

This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima, in the month of Vaishakha, is an extremely auspicious day. It is believed that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment on this day. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak and Vaishaka. In North India, Lord Buddha is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Krishna as the eighth form of Lord Vishnu. In the southern states, however, Buddha is never believed to be an avatar of Vishnu. Buddhists, too, do not consider Buddha as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

On Buddha Purnima and Vesak day, events on the life and reachings of Lord Buddha are organised online. This year too, amid the pandemic, people can celebrate Buddha Purnima and join the events, including meditation sessions, online. Happy Buddha Purnima!