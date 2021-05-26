Super Blood Moon In US, Australia, New Zealand. See Pics And Videos

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Today the Super Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse will be at its best in parts of the US, Australia and New Zealand. See videos and pics here

Today the Super Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse will be at its best in parts of the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Netizens and sky watchers are already clicking amazing videos and photos, and posting on Twitter. So if you are residing in a place where the celestial events are not visible, don't be sad. We will bring you, through the day, the best videos and pictures of the Super Blood Moon and the total Lunar Eclipse. The Moon will be at perigee, that is, closest to the Earth in this orbit. So watch this space. 

The Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan won't be seen from most parts of India. Only few places in the eastern parts of the country will be able to see the partial eclipse close to the eastern horizon after moonrise.

The total Lunar Eclipse will occur for over several hours, when the moon will pass through Earth's shadow. People living in the western parts of the United States, New Zealand, Australia and East Asia will have the best view of the total Lunar Eclipse. This Full Moon will also be a supermoon as it comes closest to the Earth in its orbit.