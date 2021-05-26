Super Blood Moon In US, Australia, New Zealand. See Pics And Videos

Lunar Eclipse 2021: The Super Blood Moon today

Today the Super Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse will be at its best in parts of the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Netizens and sky watchers are already clicking amazing videos and photos, and posting on Twitter. So if you are residing in a place where the celestial events are not visible, don't be sad. We will bring you, through the day, the best videos and pictures of the Super Blood Moon and the total Lunar Eclipse. The Moon will be at perigee, that is, closest to the Earth in this orbit. So watch this space.

The Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan won't be seen from most parts of India. Only few places in the eastern parts of the country will be able to see the partial eclipse close to the eastern horizon after moonrise.

Here's a look at this evening's Super Flower Blood Moon in Williamsport, PA ???? May's full moon is known as a “flower moon” and because a lunar eclipse brings a reddish hue, it's also called a “blood moon”. This is the only lunar eclipse of 2021. @WNEP#LunarEclipse2021pic.twitter.com/gicYVxngCY — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) May 26, 2021

☁️% cloud cover (9pm AEST) for tonight's #LunarEclipse2021 ????

◾️Brisbane 5 %

◾️Sydney 5%

◾️Canberra 50%

◾️Melbourne 40%

◾️Hobart 55%

◾️Adelaide 40%

◾️Perth 25%

◾️Darwin 5%

Check out our satellite viewer for cloud cover in your area: https://t.co/7ca29jvzX3pic.twitter.com/TDZAAx8xgz — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 26, 2021

Beautiful super blood moon over early morning training @Keenelandpic.twitter.com/hHu7Gpt9vJ — Anne Eberhardt Keogh (@BH_AEberhardt) May 25, 2021

The total Lunar Eclipse will occur for over several hours, when the moon will pass through Earth's shadow. People living in the western parts of the United States, New Zealand, Australia and East Asia will have the best view of the total Lunar Eclipse. This Full Moon will also be a supermoon as it comes closest to the Earth in its orbit.