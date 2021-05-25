Lunar Eclipse 2021: Don't Miss The Super Blood Moon Of May 26

Blood Moon 2021: An image showing how the Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon happens

A Super Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse, the first in over two years, will be seen on May 26. There are many special features of this Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moonand so try not to miss it. You will find several links online where you can watch this celestial drama live on Wednesday. The Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan won't be seen from most parts of India. Only few places in the eastern parts of the country will be able to see the partial eclipse close to the eastern horizon after moonrise. Since it's a special one we will try to tell you the FAQs about the Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse.

Can we see the total Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) and Super Blood Moon in India?

Most people in India will not be able to see the Super Blood Moon and total Lunar Eclipse since the moon will be below the eastern horizon during the eclipse. Those living in the eastern parts of the country are likely to see the last part of the eclipse. The partial Lunar Eclipse will start around 3:15 PM and end at 6:22 PM in Kolkata. Here is the Chandra Grahan time for those who want to know: In India, the total Lunar Eclipse would start at 2:17 PM and end at 7:19 PM.

Why is the Full Moon of May 26 called a Super Blood Moon?

The term Blood Moon is not a scientific one but certain Full Moons are called the Super Blood Moon as it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and that makes it look larger than usual. The moon appears reddish and rusty when it moves through Earth's shadow.

A lunar #eclipse is sometimes called a "blood moon," but the actual source of the red color is quite gentle: it's light filtered through all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth. Here's our video guide to #LunarEclipse2021 and how to see it on May 26: https://t.co/sDNOcwAxcFpic.twitter.com/cNYkKLCPho — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 24, 2021

