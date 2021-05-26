Lunar Eclipse 2021 Today: NASA Moon Video Shows Path Of Total Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2021 image: Partial Lunar Eclipse from Charlotte in North Carolina, US

Today's Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moon are very special. This is first total Lunar Eclipse in over two years. Try not to miss this celestial drama even if you are staying in a place where the Lunar Eclipse and the Super Blood Moon are not visible. Get online and you will find several links to watch it live. The total Lunar Eclipse will occur for over several hours, when the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow. The Moon will be at perigee, that is, closest to the Earth in this orbit.

Watch: How the total Lunar Eclipse will occur

Wondering if you'll have an opportunity to see tonight's lunar eclipse? This map shows the regions where the eclipse will be visible.



Details here: https://t.co/GXy70wMaDfpic.twitter.com/3gjf8CS23K — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 26, 2021

Watch: How the Full Moon enters the deepest part of Earth's shadow - a total Lunar Eclipse

Tonight, observers from the western US to east Asia will see the Moon enter the deepest part of Earth's shadow – a total lunar eclipse. Wherever you are, it's the perfect time to get familiar with this cosmic shadow show: https://t.co/VVwVwCw6IQpic.twitter.com/u4wlM6ebxZ — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) May 26, 2021

Today's Full Moon will be located on Earth's opposite side from the Sun and fully illuminated, according to the NASA. Full Moons are often known by different names depending on the local culture. The May Full Moon is known as the Flower Moon because this was the season when spring flowers appeared in abundance.

Why is today's Full Moon called a Super Blood Moon?

The term Blood Moon is not a scientific one but certain Full Moons are called the Super Blood Moon as it is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit and that makes it look larger than usual. The moon appears reddish and rusty when it moves through Earth's shadow.