Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images Of Lord Buddha

Buddha Purnima 2021 Image: Here are quotes of Lord Buddha to share on Buddha Jayanti.

Happy Buddha Jayanti 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Wallpaper:Buddha Purnima, in the month of Vaishakha, is an extremely auspicious and happy day. It is believed that Gautam Buddha was born on this day. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day and Vaishaka. Buddha Purnima is on May 26. The Purnima tithi (time) begins at 20:29 PM on May 25 and ends at 4:43 PM on May 26. This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to Buddhist traditions, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautam Buddha, was born in 623 B.C. at Lumbini in the Terai region of Nepal. Lumbini is now a popular place of pilgrimage and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On Buddha Purnima, share these beautiful quotes of Gautam Buddha

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most: Gautam Buddha

If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path: Gautam Buddha

You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger: Gautam Buddha

Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts: Gautam Buddha

No matter how hard the past, you can always begin: Gautam Buddha

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or by demons, heaven or hell: Gautam Buddha

Buddha Jayanti wishes to share

On Buddha Purnima, may the divine grace of Lord Buddha always be with you. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami... Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

My the guidance of Lord Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficilt times. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye.

Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Happy Buddha Purnima!

On Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day, events on the life and reachings of Lord Buddha are organised online. This year too, amid the pandemic, people can celebrate Buddha Purnima at home and join the events, including meditation sessions, online. Happy Buddha Purnima!