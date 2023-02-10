Aero India To Show 'Unique Aatmanirbhar Formation'. See Details

The upcoming Aero India 2023 will see a unique Aatmanirbhar formation flight

The upcoming Aero India 2023 will see a unique Aatmanirbhar formation flight consisting of 15 helicopters developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The defence public sector unit will also display a scale model of its Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer or HLFT-42 for the first time. The 14th edition of the biennial air show will be held from February 13 to 17 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

According to HAL, it will showcase its “full spectrum training capabilities” and display models of its helicopters and jets at the air show's indoor pavilion.

The 15-helicopter formation will include all variants of HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The fixed-wing display will consist of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) twin-seater variant, Hawk-i, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft, and Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT).

Aero India 2023: HAL will display a unique ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters and scale model of Next Gen Supersonic Trainer (Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42) apart from ALH, LCH, LUH, LCA twin seater variant, Hawk-i, IJT and HTT-40 aircraft. — HAL (@HALHQBLR) February 10, 2023

A scale model of the HLFT-42, the “Next Gen Supersonic Trainer”, will also be showcased at Aero India 2023. According to HAL, the aircraft will “play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training" with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire control (FBW) system. HAL will showcase its range of products and technologies centred on the theme "Innovate. Collaborate. Lead."

HAL's indoor pavilion will feature the scale model of Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), models of LCA Mk 2, RUAV, LCA Trainer, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, and Hindustan-228. The outdoor exhibition will have the rotary wing products LUH and ALH Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) variant on display. Besides these, the HTT-40, Dornier aircraft, and ALH will also be part of the static display.

HAL said it will promote indigenously developed platforms to visiting delegates at the air show and hold meetings and sign agreements and contracts.

Russia will display 200 types of its most advanced military hardware and armaments at Aero India. It will showcase the Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Checkmate light tactical fighter, and Orlan-30 drones. The display will also include the Il-78MK-90A aerial refuelling tanker, Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport plane, and the Su-35 and Su-30SME fighters.