Air India Issued Show Cause Notice For Operating Boeing Dreamliner Despite Snags

India's aviation regulator has issued a show-cause notice to the Air India cockpit crew over alleged serious safety violations, including operating multiple long-haul flights despite repeated technical faults, system warnings and known compliance gaps.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned of strict action and asked the pilots to respond within 14 days.

According to the notice dated December 29, the regulator's action relates to several operations on the Delhi-Tokyo sector, flight AI-357 from Delhi to Tokyo and AI-358 on the return leg. An Air India source confirmed receiving the notice and said it was the second such communication from the DGCA concerning flights on this route.

The regulator noted that during one of the flights, the crew received multiple system alerts, while a smell similar to smoke was detected near one of the aircraft doors. In another instance, technical issues with heating and cooling systems, which fall under the Minimum Equipment List (MEL), reportedly led to the diversion of a flight to Kolkata.

DGCA records show that the aircraft involved, registered as VT-ANI, had faced similar technical problems on at least five previous flights, indicating a recurring mechanical issue rather than an isolated incident. The regulator said such faults had also been observed in other sectors in the past.

Despite these red flags, the aircraft was allowed to operate even though some safety equipment did not fully meet prescribed standards. The DGCA alleged that the pilots accepted the aircraft for operation despite being aware of repeated system failures and limitations under the MEL.

In its notice, the regulator said the cockpit crew failed to adequately assess the combined safety impact of multiple unserviceable or degraded systems. It added that the pilots did not fully understand the operational limits and interdependencies of these systems, thereby posing a serious risk to flight safety.

The DGCA has asked the pilots to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), making it clear that regulatory action could follow based on their response.