Don't Want Flying Ban? See New Definitions Of "Unruly Behaviour" On Flight

The civil aviation regulator DGCA has added six new categories of what can be defined as "unruly behaviour" in a flight.

In an order, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said these six categories are: smoking, drinking alcohol in domestic trips and international flights (if not allowed by the respective jurisdictions), misuse of an emergency exit or unauthorized use of life-saving equipment, including life jackets; engaging in protests or sloganeering, unruly conduct arising from intoxication, and any other disorderly or disruptive behaviour, including but not limited to screaming, causing annoyance to other passengers, or kicking or banging seat backs or tray tables.

The DGCA said airlines can ban anyone found guilty of unruly behaviour.

An airline may directly impose a flying ban for a disruptive passenger for a period not exceeding 30 days, without referring the matter to an airline appointed independent committee, where the passenger is found to have committed any of these disruptive acts, the DGCA said.

"Unruly behaviour on-board aircraft has been declared as an offence and is a punishable act. Although unruly passengers represent only a miniscule proportion of passengers as a whole, even one unruly passenger can jeopardise safety on board. Unruly passengers affect all personnel involved in the process connected with a flight operation, ultimately affecting the operation of the flight itself," the DGCA said.

Pilot-in-command shall quickly assess if the cabin crew can control the unruly passenger and accordingly relay this information to the airline's central control on the ground, it said.

If the seriousness of the situation warrants, the airline's central control shall, in consultation with pilot-in-command, identify the alternate aerodrome for landing of aircraft as quickly as possible. Security agencies, duty manager at alternate aerodrome and ground staff shall be informed for appropriate action at landing, the the DGCA said.