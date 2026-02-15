Passengers Playing Loud Music On Plane May Face Action, Warns Centre

The Centres has warned that passengers who play loud music without using earphones on a flight could face penal action if their conduct is deemed disruptive.

Replying to a question from Namakkal MP VS Matheswaran in the Lok Sabha on action taken against unruly passengers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) already has provisions under the Aircraft Rules, 1937 to address disruptive behaviour onboard.

Although there is no separate new law specifically targeting loud music, such conduct can attract action if it interferes with safety or causes discomfort to crew and passengers.

Under these regulations:

* Airlines may refuse to carry or remove a passenger whose behaviour is considered inappropriate or unsafe.

* The pilot-in-command has the authority to restrain anyone whose actions compromise good order onboard.

* Penalties are applicable for violations of the Aircraft Rules.

The minister clarified that soft music played by airlines, such as instrumental tunes during boarding and disembarkation or content provided through in-flight entertainment systems, is not affected by this advisory. It is specifically personal use of mobile devices or speakers at high volume without earphones that can be treated as disorderly conduct.

Mohol also addressed related concerns about video blogging or photography inside aircraft, noting that rules restrict photography at aerodromes and from aircraft in flight without prior written permission.

The government's statement comes amid growing passenger expectations of respectful behaviour during air travel and reinforces that existing aviation regulations can be used against disruptive actions.

The message is clear: personal music at high volume that disturbs fellow travellers can be treated as unruly behaviour under existing aviation rules.