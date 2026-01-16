Hyderabad's Hot Air Balloon Festival Takes Flight From January 16-18

Hyderabad has launched its much-anticipated Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026, drawing crowds and tourists to enjoy sky-high rides and colourful aerial displays over the city from January 16 to 18. Organised by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC), the three-day event is part of the state's Sankranti festival celebrations and marks one of the largest ballooning events ever held in the region.

The festival was inaugurated on the opening day by Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who also took part in a balloon ride that covered around 13 kilometres over the city's skyline. Nearly 18 hot air balloons, many piloted by internationally certified professionals, ascended from the Golf Club near Golconda Fort in the early morning hours, offering panoramic views and scenic aerial experiences.

Tickets and bookings have been in high demand, with balloon ride passes reportedly selling out quickly on online platforms. Morning flights that lift passengers on extended scenic journeys have been priced at approximately Rs 2,000 plus GST, while evening tethered balloon experiences and night "glow" spectacles are available at nominal rates, with some sessions requiring only minimal registration.

Aside from the rides, the festival features night glow balloon shows, vibrant colours against dusk skies, and family-oriented activities. While the Parade Ground in Secunderabad is hosting evening light shows, the morning balloon take-offs occur at open sites chosen according to weather and wind conditions.

Tourism officials hope the event will boost Hyderabad's experiential tourism and enrich the city's calendar of cultural attractions for both local visitors and travellers.