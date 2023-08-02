Haryana Violence Updates: Gurugram Police Says Schools, Offices Open, Refutes Social Media Rumours

Several shops and shanties were set on fire in Gurugram's sector 70 on Tuesday night. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.
A total of five people have died including two home guards who were shot dead after after a clash broke out on Monday.
The Gurugram police urged citizens not to believe rumours, and not give credence to reports on social media. "Messages being circulated on social media about schools, colleges, work stations being closed today are false. All traffic is running as usual, there are no restrictions," says Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Gurgaon.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident "unfortunate" and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.
The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh - Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram - in light of the violence.
Here are the Live Updates on Haryana violence:
Ground Report Video: #Gurugram Warehouse Gutted As Violence Smoulders@sharadsharma1 reports pic.twitter.com/OzhVSxA2hs- NDTV (@ndtv) August 2, 2023
- The ripples from Monday's communal clash in Haryana's Nuh has reached sector 70 in Gurugram, which is less than 20 kms from the national capital New Delhi.
- A shop and several shanties next to a residential complex were set on fire on Tuesday night.
- Several shops and shanties were set on fire in Gurugram's sector 70 on Tuesday night.
- Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.
- Gurugram Police said that there have been sporadic clashes in the city, no major incident has occurred yet. "There have been some incidents of arson and skirmishes today. But there has been no major incident," police said.