Haryana Violence Updates: Gurugram Police Says Schools, Offices Open, Refutes Social Media Rumours

Haryana Violence Updates: Gurgaon Police has banned sale of loose petrol or diesel.

A total of five people have died including two home guards who were shot dead after after a clash broke out on Monday.

The Gurugram police urged citizens not to believe rumours, and not give credence to reports on social media. "Messages being circulated on social media about schools, colleges, work stations being closed today are false. All traffic is running as usual, there are no restrictions," says Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the incident "unfortunate" and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh - Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram - in light of the violence.

Aug 02, 2023 09:25 (IST) Cleric Killed In Gurugram Attack Had Refused To Leave Mosque Citing "Duty"



Following the death of a young naib or deputy imam of a Gurugram mosque in a mob attack, his village in Bihar has sought justice.

Cries for 'justice' rent the air at Maniyadih, a village in north Bihar's Sitamarhi district, to which 19-year-old Haafiz Saad belonged.

"Saad babu was scheduled to return by a train along with his elder brother Shadab. Shadab had called us to complain that his brother was not ready to leave the mosque until tomorrow morning," the naib imam's maternal uncle Ibrahim Akhtar told PTI-Bhasha over the phone.

"The main imam of the masjid had gone out of station, and Saad felt duty-bound not to leave the premises until his superior, who was scheduled to return on Thursday, was back," said the bereaved uncle.

Aug 02, 2023 09:08 (IST) The ripples from Monday's communal clash in Haryana's Nuh has reached sector 70 in Gurugram, which is less than 20 kms from the national capital New Delhi.

A shop and several shanties next to a residential complex were set on fire on Tuesday night.

Gurugram Police said that there have been sporadic clashes in the city, no major incident has occurred yet. "There have been some incidents of arson and skirmishes today. But there has been no major incident," police said.

