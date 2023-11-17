8 Women Injured In Stone-Throwing Near Mosque In Haryana's Nuh

Tensions ran high in Nuh earlier this year after communal clashes.

At least eight women were injured after unidentified people threw stones at them near a mosque in Haryana's Nuh on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place around 8:20 pm when a group of women was on its way to perform a puja at a well. As the group neared the mosque, they were reportedly pelted with stones, causing injuries to eight women, police said. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya, along with a significant police force, swiftly arrived at the location to calm the situation.

"Some women were on their way to a 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from a madrasa," Mr Bijarniya said.

The Nuh police official said an FIR has been registered in connection with the case while three of the children were identified and taken into custody.

Tensions ran high in the communally charged town, with police deployed around the mosque and the main market of Nuh town to maintain law and order.

Protests erupted soon after news of the incident reached locals, however, senior police officials and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed reached the spot and urged everyone to remain calm.

Nuh was at the centre of a major communal incident when six people were killed in clashes that broke out in the Muslim-majority town on July 31 this year, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs. The dead included two home guards and a cleric.