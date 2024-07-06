2 Post Fake Ads Offering Money To 'Impregnate' Woman In Haryana, Arrested: Cops

They would use fake pictures of women to lure people, police said (Representational)

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people by posting fake advertisements offering money to 'impregnate' women, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ajaz and Irshand, they said.

According to police, the accused would post fake advertisements on social media offering money to people to 'impregnate' women who wanted to have children. They would use fake pictures of women to lure people.

When someone got in touch with them, they would charge them for registration fees and the initial cost of filing and later block them, police said.

More than four fake Facebook accounts and fake advertisements have been found, they said.

The accused was arrested and produced in a court on Saturday. They were sent to judicial custody, they added.

