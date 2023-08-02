"Some Troublemakers Came From UP, Bihar": Gurugram Deputy Commissioner To NDTV

Nishant Yadav said there will be overnight deployment in sensitive areas.

The Gurugram deputy commissioner said today that some of the troublemakers involved in the violence were from other states and that complete normalcy is likely to be restored in the city tomorrow.

A mob had set a mosque on fire in Sector 57 of the city and killed a cleric late on Monday night, and several shops and shanties near a residential society in Sector 70 were set ablaze on Tuesday.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said there were three or four incidents yesterday, but the situation is peaceful now.

"There has not been even one incident in the past 20-odd hours. Things are coming back to normal. Traffic is smooth, and offices and markets are open. However, the administration is vigilant. The two units of paramilitary forces that were sent last evening are taking stock of the situation and marching on the ground," the deputy commissioner said.

Mr Yadav said Sohna and Badshahpur in the district are trouble areas and a larger deployment of forces has been put in place there. He said the district administration is also holding meetings with people from both communities and the leaders have assured them of cooperation.

"We have received some news of migrant workers being asked to vacate their premises. We have sent district and police officials to the spot and are undertaking confidence-building measures. I would like to assure them of protection. There will be overnight deployment in sensitive areas and religious places of both communities - mosques as well as temples," said the deputy commissioner.

Asked about only eight people being arrested when the mob had participants in the hundreds, Mr Yadav said they are getting videos, especially from Sohna, which was the worst affected, and will analyse them to identify the people involved. He said FIRs have been registered and no one will be spared, irrespective of the community they belong to.

"I would say the people involved in the violence did not belong to any community, they were basically troublemakers. We came to know that some of them came from nearby districts and other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as well," he said.

Mr Yadav added that the district administration will take a call on lifting prohibitory orders under Section 144 - which have been in place since Monday - this evening. All schools in the district may also reopen tomorrow, but the ban on sale of loose petrol and diesel will continue for a few days.

Gurugram city has full internet access and services may be restored in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi by tomorrow morning.

"There are no problems today as well. We expect that complete normalcy will be restored by tomorrow," said Mr Yadav.

Six people have died since Monday following rioting in Haryana's Nuh, about 80 km from Delhi. The violence was sparked by a religious procession taken out by VHP and Bajrang Dal, which came under firing and heavy stone-pelting. It spread from there to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.