3 Arrested For Stealing Rs 48 Lakh From Bank In Haryana's Nuh: Cops

Three people, including a cashier at the Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Nuh, were arrested for allegedly stealing more than Rs 48 lakh from the cash vault, police said on Saturday.

A local court in Nuh sent the trio to a two-day police remand, they said.

The incident took place in the Indri village branch of the bank early Wednesday. The accused stole Rs 48.24 lakh, police said.

The bank manager informed police on Thursday after he found the cash as well as the cashier missing, they said.

An FIR was registered at Rojka Meo police station on Thursday following the bank manager's complaint and all three accused were arrested on Friday night, they added.

The accused identified as bank cashier Prateek, a native of Kaithal district, contractual business correspondent Imran, a resident of Ghasera village, and shopkeeper Gaurav Saini, a resident of Indri, have confessed to the crime, police said.

The investigating officer said two keys of the vault were kept with the cashier while a master key was with the bank manager.

The three accused hatched a plan to steal the money when the bank was closed in view of the security on 'Brij Mandal Yatra' in Nuh on August 28 and the manager was also on leave the next day, police said.

"As per the plan, the cashier asked for the master key from the assistant manager of the bank. He opened the vault but while locking it did not use the master key first and returned the key to the assistant manager," said the investigating officer.

"The next day, all three entered the bank and fled away after stealing the cash from the vault using its key easily, but we arrested the accused within hours after registering the case," he added.

Inspector Naresh Yadav, the SHO of Rojka Meo police station, said the accused have "confessed" to the crime.

"We are questioning the three after taking them on two days police remand. The stolen money will be recovered soon," he added.

