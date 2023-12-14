'Take Action Soon Or...': Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi Warns Police After Brother Set On Fire

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the communal violence in Nuh, Haryana.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's younger brother was set on fire by unknown men in Haryana's Faridabad, police said. Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal member, was arrested in connection with the communal violence that took place in Nuh, Gurugram in August.

His younger brother, Mahesh Panchal, was attacked yesterday night by four-five men. They sprayed petrol on Mahesh and set him on fire. He has received severe burns and is currently being treated at a private hospital, officials said.

Bajrangi warned that if the police do not arrest the guilty soon, he will take matters into his own hands.

Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar is accused of stoking communal tension ahead of a march organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana's Nuh by putting up inflammatory videos. He was also present during the yatra. He was arrested earlier on August 4 and is out on bail.

The 18-hour communal clash had claimed five lives and left at least 70 people injured, spreading from Nuh to Gurugram and up to Badshahpur, 40 km away, with lightening speed.

A mosque was torched post-midnight, and more than a hundred vehicles were set ablaze and vandalised as mobs went on a rampage. The dead include two security personnel and two civilians, one of them a cleric of the mosque.