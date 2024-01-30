Birthday Party Turns Violent Over Parking Dispute, Farmhouse Owner Killed

A police case has been filed under murder and attempt to murder charges.

A birthday party turned violent in Gurugram last night with a mob thrashing a group of college students over parking dispute. The owner of the farmhouse where the party was on was killed after he and his staff jumped to their rescue.

One of the students and a farmhouse employee were among those injured in the clash and had to be hospitalised.

The dispute occurred when the college students were leaving after attending a birthday party at the farmhouse. Shortly after, over a dozen men entered the farmhouse and started thrashing the students, said police.

Slaps and punches flew as CCTV footage showed scores of people clashing at the farmhouse. Some men were also spotted carrying sticks.

The mob also thrashed the farmhouse staff who tried to save the students and Praveen Kumar, a co-owner of the property in Baliwas, was killed during the clash. Around eight others were injured, said police.

A police case has been filed under murder and attempt to murder charges. Some arrests have also been made, but their identities are not known.

Police said the Crime Branch is conducting raids to arrest more people involved in the case based on the CCTV visuals.