Route Between Delhi And Faridabad Blocked Amid Tension In Haryana

The route between Delhi and neighbouring Faridabad has been blocked by Bajrang Dal, VHP workers amid communal clashes in Haryana that began in the Nuh district on Monday. At least six people, including two home guards, have died and 70 injured in the clashes that started in Nuh but have now spread to other parts of Haryana.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal marches, to protest against the violence in Nuh, have also led to traffic jams in several other parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

Earlier today, Delhi traffic police issued an advisory saying vehicular movement on the Vikas Mark will be completely blocked from 8 am due to the protest at Nirman Vihar metro station red light. Commuters travelling towards ITO, Delhi from Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH-24.

Violence broke out during a religious procession in Nuh, just 50 km from Delhi, following what many say is an objectionable video that went viral. As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the 2,500-plus participants rushed into a temple to take shelter.

The violence escalated as the evening progressed -- a mosque was torched post-midnight, more than a hundred vehicles were torched and vandalised as mobs went on rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said he suspects a "conspiracy" behind Monday's clashes and called the incident "unfortunate." He claimed that some people conspired an attack on those taking part in the yatra and the police, leading to violence at several places.