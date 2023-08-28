Temple Attacked On July 31 Sealed Off As Tense Nuh Braces For Procession

The Nalhar temple had come under attack from rioters on July 31

As Hindu groups prepare to take out a procession in Haryana's Nuh today, the Shiva temple in Nalhar, where violence broke out during a July 31 rally, has been sealed off to prevent any communal flare-up. The temple is the destination of the procession that is being held despite no permission by authorities.

Haryana police has blocked access within a 1-km radius of the temple. Thirty companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) are on the ground and drones are being used to keep vigil. So far, no member of the Vishva Hindu Parishad or Bajrang Dal has been seen in the area.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government has denied permission for the procession, but the organisers said they would go ahead with the plan anyway. The decision to resume the yatra today, following the July 31 disruption due to communal clashes, was taken during a 'Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat' on August 13.

With the organisers not heeding their instructions, the state government has put on the ground 1,900 cops and 24 companies of paramilitary forces to ensure no violence breaks out. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has advised people to offer prayers at nearby temples instead of joining the procession.

The Nalhar temple, which is enveloped in tight security today, was the destination of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31. The procession had sparked off communal clashes that left six people, including two security personnel, dead and led to huge loss of property.

The temple had come under attack from rioters. About 2,500 people were trapped inside as rioters threw stones and fired bullets from the hillocks that surround the temple. Paramilitary forces had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

Nearly 400 people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes. Nuh and surrounding areas continue to be on the edge since the clashes broke out.