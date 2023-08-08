29 FIRs, 7 Arrests Over Inflammatory Social Media Posts As Haryana Erupts In Communal Clashes

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes (File)

Twenty-nine cases have been filed and seven people arrested by the Haryana Police over inflammatory statements on social media in connection with the communal clashes that broke out last week in the state's Nuh district and subsequently spread to Gurugram.

So far, 113 FIRs have been filed and 305 arrested in these cases. The police are interrogating 106 people in custody.

Clashes broke out between two groups on July 31 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in the Nuh district, which has a predominantly Muslim population.

The violence soon spread to Gurugram, near Delhi, when a mob attacked a mosque in the tech city, killing one, and injuring several others, the police said.

The mosque, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57, was also set on fire. Fire control trucks were rushed and the flame was brought under control.

A day later, five godowns were set ablaze, and two meat shops were ransacked in the Gurugram district by mobs that dispersed before the police arrived.

On August 2, 'jhuggis' were torched, a teashop was vandalised, and some huts were ransacked.

The state government responded by suspending mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and later imposed the curbs in other parts as well till August 2. They were later extended till August 5.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that were ignited by rumours surrounding the attendance of a Bajrang Dal leader, Monu Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.