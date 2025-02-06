Woman Says Thieves Are More Cooperative Than Haryana Police After Phone Gets Stolen

A woman recently took to LinkedIn to share her frustrating experience with the Haryana Police after her sister's phone was stolen. She said she went with her sister to the nearest police station to report the theft, however, what happened next left her questioning the role of the police in responding to such crimes.

In her post, Himanshi Gaba shared that it all started after her sister's phone was stolen. In an effort to recover the device, she and her sister went to the local police station to file a complaint. However, she said that instead of tracking the phone, the police officers allegedly started asking them how someone could lose their phone. The woman said that the officials also suggested that her sister should have been more cautious.

"Dearest Haryana Police, Thieves are more cooperative than you guys!" Ms Gaba wrote. "My sister's phone got stolen yesterday, we reached out to the nearest police station and upon raising our complaint the police started with their investigation by asking us questions," she added.

The woman revealed that the cops asked three questions - "How can someone lose their phone? You should have thought of the consequences while losing your phone, why coming to us now? What can we do in this, you should have been cautious?"

"When we informed them that we had been tracking the phone and it was nearby, the officer responded, 'Then go and get it yourself.'," Ms Gaba added.

Then, in an unexpected turn of events, the woman said that the thief who stole the phone turned out to be more "cooperative" than the police. She said that he actually reached out to them and agreed to return the stolen phone in exchange for money. "Fortunately the thief was very cooperative and reached out to us and said he would give the phone back to us in return for some money. And it was very smooth coordination between the thief and us and finally, we got our phone back," Ms Gaba claimed.

In the comments section, users recounted similar experiences. "I had similar incident when my phone was stolen in Hyderabad. They just registered my complaint and that's it. Unless you are some VIP they don't care about these thefts," said one user.

"Words like "Cooperation" and "Haryana Police" cannot exist in the same sentence. Even for police verification, you need to visit P.S. they are not going to waste their time and visit your home. This happens only in Haryana," commented another.