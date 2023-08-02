Shops Set On Fire Near Gurugram Residential Society As Violence Spreads: 10 Facts

Several shops and shanties were set on fire in Gurugram's sector 70 on Tuesday night. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.

Gurugram Police said that there have been sporadic clashes in the city, no major incident has occurred yet. "There have been some incidents of arson and skirmishes today. But there has been no major incident," police said.

The police also urged citizens not to believe rumours, and not give credence to reports on social media. "Messages being circulated on social media about schools, colleges, work stations being closed today are false. All traffic is running as usual, there are no restrictions," says Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Gurgaon.

Some multi-national corporations, like American Express and KPMG, have advised employees to work from home today.

Violence broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on Monday -- just 50 km from Delhi -- following what many say is an objectionable video that went viral. As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the 2,500-plus participants rushed into a temple to take shelter.

The violence escalated as the evening progressed -- a mosque was torched post-midnight, more than a hundred vehicles were torched and vandalised as mobs went on rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram. The dead include two security personnel and two civilians, one of them a cleric of the mosque.

Violence was also reported in several other Haryana districts. Rioting was witnessed in Badshahpur, 50 km from Nuh. Witnesses said a mob of around 200 had entered the area around 3 pm, armed with sticks and stones. They vandalised several shops, including several meat shops, and set fire to an eatery amid religious chant.

In Palwal, a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Police said nobody was injured in these incidents.

Schools and colleges in Sohna, which borders Gurugram, will remain closed today.