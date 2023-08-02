'Rajasthan Case': Haryana Chief Minister Says 'No Input' On Monu Manesar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state has no information on Monu Manesar, the man said to be at the heart of the Monday's violence that has sparked communal clashes across the state and cost six lives.

"The case against him is filed by the Rajasthan government," Mr Khattar told the media today.

"I have told the Rajasthan government that if they need help to trace him, we are ready to help. Now the Rajasthan Police is searching for him. We don't have any inputs on his whereabouts. Whether they have or not, how can we say?" he said.

Monu Manesar -- wanted for the murder of two men from Rajasthan's Jodhpur since February -- is on the run. But he is said to have circulated an objectionable video that had infuriated some people.

Rumours that he was seen at the religious procession held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh, had set off the attack. Some people threw stones at the procession and matters escalated from there. A mosque was torched post-midnight, more than a hundred vehicles were torched and vandalised.

Ripples from Monday's clash have reached the posh areas of Gurugram, next-door to Delhi, which has been put on high alert.

Gurugram had imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings early on. But yesterday, a mob of 200 turned up, violating the rule, and torched a row of eateries and shanties near a residential society, reducing them to cinders.

The sale of loose petrol or diesel has been banned to prevent incidents of arson.

Today, the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are conducting protest marches across Delhi, sparking massive traffic jams.

Mr Khattar said based on CCTV footage, 116 people have been arrested and 190 people detained. "Those responsible for the violence will be held accountable for the losses… the police are investigating CCTV footage and phone call records," he said.

Citing the population in any state, he said it is not possible for the police to protect everyone and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.