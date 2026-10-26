Gurugram To Install Nearly 2,500 Streetlights To Reduce Accident Risk

To reduce the risk of accidents and alleviate the inconvenience caused by darkness on Gurugram's roads at night, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has developed a plan to install 2,480 streetlights on 19 roads, an official said on Monday.

In the first phase, 2,050 lights will be installed on the sidewalks and 430 on the central verges, he added.

The corporation claims this initiative will improve nighttime visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. The installation of lights along the Medanta Road sidewalk has already been completed.

The lighting plan encompasses several major city roads. Footpath lighting will be installed on routes from HUDA City Centre to Signature Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, and Bakhtawar Singh Chowk, he added.

Lighting will also be provided at the Bakhtawar Chowk to Medanta traffic light, Hero Honda Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, the route connecting Mayfield Garden and SPR Road and on Sohna Road from Park Hospital to Mayfield Garden, and on Dharam Marg.

At the same time, lights will be installed on the central verge of Sector Dividing Road 45-46, 45-53, 51-52-57, 53-56, 44-52, 51-52, 45-48, Gurugram University Road and 51-46, the official added.

The Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to provide information about additional streets needing lighting that are not included in the first phase. Based on the suggestions received, these streets will be reconsidered for inclusion in the second phase.

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