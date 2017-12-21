Gujjars, 4 Other Communities To Get 1% Reservation In Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to provide Gujjars and four other communities one per cent reservation within the 50 per cent limit while retaining their Other Backward Classes or OBC status. The cabinet gave a green signal to this proposal.Gujjars had threatened the government with protests if their demand for job quotas was not met. With this decision, the community can seek benefits in educational institutions and in getting jobs.The allotment of one per cent reservation to five communities completes the 50 per cent quota limit for reservations in Rajasthan.As the present overall reservation percentage in the state stands at 49 per cent, the government decided to give one per cent additional reservation to these communities.The same formula was earlier adopted by the previous Congress government. Though it may not satisfy the Gujjars, the government feels it will pacify them for now.The state government had tried thrice to find a workable solution to the Gujjars' reservation demand but the court had been annulling its proposals on different grounds.