Vadodara is preparing to introduce a distinctive addition to its urban tourism circuit with a proposed 12.70-crore Crocodile Bridge at Sayajibaug, designed to let residents and visitors observe crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River from a secure vantage point.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has finalised the preliminary design for the structure, which aims to turn one of the city's best-known ecological features into an accessible public experience.

The Vishwamitri River, which winds through the heart of Vadodara, has long been recognised for its resident crocodile population, with sightings regularly reported along several stretches of its banks. By integrating this natural habitat into the city's recreational infrastructure, civic planners hope to bridge urban public space with wildlife appreciation while maintaining clear physical separation between onlookers and the reptiles.

According to civic officials, the project carries an estimated outlay of 12.70 crore, with the architectural design now complete and construction tentatively expected to commence early next year. Formal announcements detailing the execution schedule, tendering milestones, and on-ground operational frameworks are still pending as the proposal advances through administrative stages.

Unlike conventional wildlife viewing confined to zoos or enclosed safari parks, the elevated walkway is envisioned to offer families, children, and nature enthusiasts an unmediated look at crocodiles in their natural riverine environment. Planners anticipate that the facility will serve both as a recreational draw and an informal educational space highlighting urban biodiversity.

Already one of Vadodara's most frequented green spaces, Sayajibaug attracts steady footfall from local families as well as out-of-town tourists. The addition of the Crocodile Bridge is expected to expand the garden's appeal and lend momentum to the civic body's broader efforts to cultivate eco-tourism within the city.

Key specifics regarding structural specifications, visitor amenities, and crowd-safety protocols are expected to be released in the coming phases. A clearer construction timeline will emerge once the municipal corporation finalizes implementation arrangements and initiates work at the site.