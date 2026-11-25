A 15-year-old student of Class 9 died on Wednesday after collapsing during a football match at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Balasinor, Mahisagar district in Gujarat. The boy, identified as Utsav Mehra, fell ill on the school campus and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care, where doctors declared him dead.

Utsav was reportedly playing football with other students on school premises when he suddenly started feeling unwell and fell on the ground. Despite being rushed to hospital for treatment, he could not make it, leaving his classmates, teachers, and family struck by the tragedy.

Doctors examining the case suspect a silent heart attack as the preliminary cause of death, though officials said that the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

The boy's body was sent to the Balasinor government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Medical and laboratory results from the collected samples are awaited to establish the exact cause of death.

Utsav's friends, family, and teachers described him as a bright student and someone who could strike a balance between academics and competitive sports. An aspiring athlete, he had participated in the state-level kabaddi tournament and was training to compete at the national level some.

The death of the teenager on the sports ground has also stirred unease among parents across the district, bringing renewed attention to sudden medical emergencies among young athletes.