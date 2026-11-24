A 50-year-old man was arrested in Gujarat's Dang district for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition.

According to a police complaint filed in the case, the accused, Deepak Pimpale, took the woman to a market alone in Vansda in Navsari district in his vehicle after she wanted to shop, bought her clothes and then took her to a nearby hotel. There, the complaint lodged at the Ahwa police station says, he sexually assaulted her.

The incident took place on Sunday, the complaint filed by the survivor's father says. As per the complaint, the woman was raised in Vyara by a local hospital nurse who had adopted her as a child, and had been receiving treatment at a clinic there for two months.

On November 20, Pimpale, who has political connections, visited the father's home in Ahwa after reportedly receiving a call that the woman was distressed and wandering out of the house at night. He then travelled by car with the father and the woman's brother to Vyara to bring her to Ahwa for a temporary stay.

Two days later, on the morning of November 22, the father left with her mother to wash clothes at a nearby river. Around 1:15 pm, the accused called the father and said the woman wanted to go to Vansda to buy clothes, to which the father suggested that her brother accompany them.

When the parents returned home later, they learned that the brother had not gone after the accused told him he would take the woman to Vansda alone in his vehicle.

Later that evening, around 6 pm, while the father was at a local gathering, the accused allegedly called to inform him that they had returned from Vansda. Upon returning home afterwards, the father found the young woman sitting quietly in a chair in the presence of her brother. When asked why she was sitting silently, she reportedly narrated the whole incident.

The complaint alleged that the accused took advantage of the woman's vulnerability despite knowing she was mentally unwell, on medication, and unable to give consent, using the pretext of a shopping trip to take her out.

The case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(i) and 64(2)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to sexual offences against a woman unable to give consent or of unsound mind.

Following the complaint, in the early hours of November 23, police officials registered the offence and arrested the accused.