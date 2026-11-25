On early Sunday morning, November 22, 17-year-old Bhavin Chauhan left home with his friends for a photoshoot. While crossing the road, a speeding SUV struck him, inflicting severe head injuries on the teenager. On November 25, he died at a hospital.

Bhavin's father, Dharmendrabhai Chauhan, filed a complaint against the driver of the Innova car involved in the accident.

The incident happened in Gujarat's Rajkot. According to the complaint, the accident happened when Bhavin was crossing the road near Oscar Villa and D-Mart around 7.00 am. His father learned about what had happened when he called Bhavin's phone, which was picked up by an emergency ambulance staffer who informed him about the collision.

Bhavin was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital and was later shifted to a private facility for advance care, where doctors diagnosed a hemorrhage at the back of his head.

After battling critical injuries since Sunday morning, the teenager died during treatment on Wednesday, turning a hit-and-run case into a fatal road accident investigation.

The accident was recorded on CCTV. Inspector GR Chauhan confirmed that police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused who is on the run.